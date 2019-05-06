Kwadwo Asamoah adjudged Inter Milan’s best player in draw against Udinese

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was adjudged the best player for Inter Milan during their goalless draw with Udinese in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Despite dominating possession, the Nerazzurri failed to make it count on the score sheet as they were held by a determined Udinese side who are flirting with relegation.

However, one area which Luciano Spalletti’s men thrived in the game was the left-back position which was manned by versatile Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 30-year-old was rated 7/10 by pundits and was followed by Stefan De Vrij and Radja Naingollan who both had 6.5 ratings.

Asamoah added quality to his side’s attack with his marauding runs on the flank.

He has been a key figure in the Milan-based outfit since joining on a free transfer in the summer from Juventus.

Asamoah has clocked 39 appearances in all comepetitions, scoring one and registering one assist.