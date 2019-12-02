GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kwadwo Asamoah thanks Inter fans after win against SPAL

Published on: 02 December 2019

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has thanked Inter Milan fans after their impressive win against SPAL which saw them go top of serie A. 

The Ghana international made a return from injury on Sunday as he made the bench for the game at the San Siro.

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez netted twice as the Nerazurri's beat SPAL 2-1 in front of their own fans.

Martinez fired in a 16th-minute opener from the edge of the area and headed in the hosts' second four minutes before half-time.

Mattia Valoti responded for SPAL after the break, while goalkeeper Etrit Berisha denied Martinez his hat-trick.

Inter are one point above defending champions Juventus.

A delighted Kwadwo Asamoah took to twitter to post," Thank you for the amazing support! Important win."

Asamoah could make a return to the starting line up when Inter host AS Roma on Friday.

 

 

