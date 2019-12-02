Kwadwo Asamoah thanks Inter fans after win against SPAL

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has thanked Inter Milan fans after their impressive win against SPAL which saw them go top of serie A.
The Ghana international made a return from injury on Sunday as he made the bench for the game at the San Siro.
Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez netted twice as the Nerazurri's beat SPAL 2-1 in front of their own fans.
Martinez fired in a 16th-minute opener from the edge of the area and headed in the hosts' second four minutes before half-time.
Mattia Valoti responded for SPAL after the break, while goalkeeper Etrit Berisha denied Martinez his hat-trick.
Inter are one point above defending champions Juventus.
A delighted Kwadwo Asamoah took to twitter to post," Thank you for the amazing support! Important win."
Asamoah could make a return to the starting line up when Inter host AS Roma on Friday.
Grazie per il fantastico supporto! Vittoria importante👏🏿 #SanSiro 🏟⚫️🔵 #ForzaInter #InterSpal @Inter
Thank you for the amazing support! Important win 👏🏿 #SanSiro 🏟⚫️🔵 #ForzaInter #InterSpal @Inter pic.twitter.com/tqo51sqCba
— Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) December 1, 2019