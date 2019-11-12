GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kwaku Osei Bonsu scores in third straight match as Malacky win in Slovakian third-tier

Published on: 12 November 2019
Winger Kwaku Osei Bonsu scored once again for FC Malacky in his third consecutive match for Malacky in their 1-0 win over Rusovce in the Slovakian third-tier. 

The 19-year-old has been on a roll since joining the club from Senica FK.

The former Bechem United player scored right on the stroke of half time.

Malacky have recorded victories in their last three games since Osei Bonsu moved to the club.

Prior to his arrival, they had lost two consecutive games and in 12th position.

This was his third goal of the season after signing for the club three weeks ago.

Bonsu lasted the entire duration of the game as Malacky held on to secure three maximum points.

Malacky FC are currently fifth in the third tier of the Slovakian league.

By Richard Gyasi

