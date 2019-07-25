Kwame Bonsu pens heartfelt message to Kotoko after leaving for Esperance

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu has expressed gratitude to Asante Kotoko and fans of the club for the exciting times during his "short but amazing" time with the Reds.

The powerful midfielder left the Porcupine Warriors to join Tunisia giants Esperance de Tunis on a four year deal.

"I will first of all like to thank God for my life. It's with mixed emotions that I am writing this message," he wrote.

"To everyone at Asante Kotoko SC, the management, the technical team, medical team, to my teammates and of course to the fantastic fans who made me feel so special. It was a short but amazing journey with this great club," he continued.

"It is with enormous sadness that I must say goodbye. I will miss you all and wishing you the best of luck for the future."

Bonsu joined the Kumasi based club after arriving from Sweden last year, and easily endeared himself to the Porcupine faithfuls with some outstanding performances.

He was a key cog of C.K Akonnor's side as they reached the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup last season and also played a vital role in the club's success in the Tier 1 special competition.

Management of Asante Kotoko thanked the player for the services rendered the club in the short period he was with them.

“We are thankful for everything he did during his stay with us. Now that, we are through with all the documentation on his transfer, we believe it is in order to express our appreciation and wish him well,”said Edmund Ackah, a member of the management team.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin