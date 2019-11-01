Kwame Nsor’s strike not enough to save CD Fierense from defeat

Ghanaian striker Kwame Nsor was on target for Feirense CD in their 2-1 home defeat to Mafra in the Portuguese second-tier league.

Brazilian youngster Rodrigues da Silva opened the scoring for Mafra in the 55th minute before Flavio Silva added the second goal in the 76th minute.

Ghana’s Kwame Nsor halved their deficits for the hosts after planting a near-perfect penalty in the 80th minute.

Nsor enjoyed full throttle of the game.

He has scored three goals in sevens games for the side this term.

Nsor joined the club from Academica Visue in the summer.