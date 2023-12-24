Kwame Peprah's stellar performance propels Kerala Blasters to victory in India Super League opener

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah spectacularly showcased his football prowess, steering Kerala Blasters to a convincing 2-0 triumph over Mumbai City in the opening week of the India Super League.

The former King Faisal attacker, who joined the club in August 2023, played a pivotal role in securing a home win for his side on a memorable Sunday afternoon.

Peprah's impact on the game was evident as he played a crucial part in both goals, scoring one and providing an assist. The first breakthrough came just 11 minutes into the match when Dimitrios Diamantakos found the net after a well-timed setup by the Ghanaian forward.

Peprah then sealed the victory for the host just before halftime, underlining his importance to the team's attacking prowess.

The former Orlando Pirates star's involvement in all aspects of the game earned him accolades from fans and teammates. With this standout performance, Peprah has set a promising tone for the rest of the season, demonstrating his skill, goal-scoring ability, and playmaking prowess.

Kwame Peprah, under contract with Kerala Blasters until 2025, seems poised to be a key figure in the team's pursuit of success in the India Super League.