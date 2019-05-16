Kwasi Donsu wins Man of the Match award in Colorado Switchback win over Denver in US Open Cup

Kwasi Donsu was named Man of the Match after scoring the only goal of the match for Colorado Switchbacks against Denver in thee US Open Cup on Wednesday night.

The Ghanaian scored a golazo to hand the home side passage to the next stage of the competition.

He released a rocket to beat goalkeeper Jacob Peterson to separate the two sides on the stroke of first half at home.

Just before halftime, Kwasi Donsu turned and fired a shot from 30 yards into the bottom left corner to give the Switchbacks the lead, in a game which featured former Medeama teammate Ibrahim Yaro.

The Switchbacks controlled the tempo of the game in the second half to see out the 1-0 result and move on to the next round.

The home side needed a lift after their defeat at Las Vegas to jump-start their 2019 season and the Ghanaian star was at hand to offer the required oxygen.

