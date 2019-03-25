Kwesi Appiah among 11 African coaches to qualify teams for 2019 Cup of Nations

The credentials of African coaches shot up after 11 of them guided teams to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even though foreign coaches are always preferred, this is an indication that the local breeds of tacticians are also capable of handling African national teams.

Burundi are making their very first appearance at Africa's flagship football tournament kind courtesy of head coach Olivier Niyunkego who is also a former international.

Tanzania are returning to the Africa Cup of Nations after 39 years hiatus and it was orchestrated by Nigerian legend Emmanuel Amuneke.

After 11 years, Namibia have also qualified for the premier African tournament through the guidance of former international Ricardo Marnetti.

Ghana is making its 22nd appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations and will be led by former captain Kwesi Appiah.

Baciro Candé led Guinea Bissau to their first ever Cup of Nations in 2017 has once more guided them to book their ticket for the 2019 tournament.

Ivory Coast are expected to be led by former player Ibrahim Kamara at the tournament in June after guiding the Elephants to qualify.

DR Congo secured a place in the Africa Cup of Nations with the help of Florent Ibenge who doubles as the coach of AS Vita Club.

Former player Djamel Belmadi took charge of Algeria who finished winners of Group D.

The Eagles of Mali had caretaker coach, Mohamed Magassouba in-charge as they booked a ticket from Group C- winning the pool.

Aliou Cissé will again be the head coach for the Teranga Lions of Senegal at Africa's biggest football festival.

Cissé was the captain for Senegal at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Zimbabwe snatched qualification on Sunday in Group G and credit goes to former player Sunday Chidzambwa.

By Nuhu Adams