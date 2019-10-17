Kwesi Appiah has fallen below the standards expected- Fred Pappoe

Ghana Football Association President hopeful, Fred Pappoe believes Black Stars coach has not met the standard of the senior national team.

Kwesi Appiah led the four times African champions to a poor national cup campaign in Egypt 2019, leaving many questions about his credentials as gaffer of the Black Stars.

Fred Pappoe has indicated the ex-Ghana player has a lot to do to meet the standard of the senior team.

However, he was quick to add the circumstances around which he was working could have contributed to the poor outing in Egypt.

“To the extent that Ghanaians expect to win every game they play, [Black Stars coach] Kwesi Appiah has fallen below the standards expected.”

“I also think that the circumstances Kwesi Appiah is working under need to be looked at. All the same, I believe he still has a bit more to offer Ghanaians.”

Kwesi Appiah's future as coach of the Black Stars remain in doubt following calls for him to be sacked after the Nations Cup.