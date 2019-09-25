GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Kwesi Appiah recommends ex-Kotoko coach CK Akonnor as his deputy

Published on: 25 September 2019
Kwesi Appiah recommends ex-Kotoko coach CK Akonnor as his deputy
CKAkunnor

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has proposed former Asante Kotoko trainer Charles Akonnor as his new deputy, according to multiple sources. 

Appiah, who supervised a washed-out 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, has written to the Football Association to have his deputy Ibrahim Tanko replaced.

Appiah is reported to have told the Ghana FA he can no longer work with ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah — who served as Team Manager.

Akonnor was recently shortlisted for the Guinean national team job but could not make the final cut as former Togo and Mauritius coach Didier Six was preferred ahead of the former Ghana international.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments