Kwesi Appiah scores as AFC Wimbledon throw away lead to lose to Fleetwood

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah was on target for AFC Wimbledon as they narroly lost to Fleetwood Town in the English League 1 on Saturday.

The 27-year old scored his first of the season after putting the Dons in the lead on 26 minutes.

Wimbledon had to put in a resilient performance to hold their lead in the first half at the Highbury Stadium.

However, Paddy Madden pulled level for Fleetwood after 56 minutes.

The home side then took the lead a little over the hour mark through Josh Morris.

Appiah lasted the entire duration but the Dons could not salvage a point despite a good end to the game.