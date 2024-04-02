Kwesi Nyantakyi accuses Anas Aremeyaw Anas of $150,000 bribery demand to halt Number 12 documentary

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chief Kwesi Nyantakyi has made startling allegations against investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, claiming that Anas demanded a bribe of $150,000 to suppress the release of the infamous Number 12 documentary.

The documentary, masterminded by Anas, uncovered widespread corruption within Ghana's football administration, capturing Nyantakyi on tape engaging in bribery among other illicit activities.

Nyantakyi, who resigned from his roles at the GFA, CAF, and FIFA following the documentary's exposure, alleges that he paid $100,000 to Anas through legal representatives in an attempt to prevent the documentary's release. However, despite his efforts, the documentary was made public, leading to Nyantakyi's vilification and subsequent ban from football.

In a revealing interview on Onua TV, Nyantakyi disclosed that he later sought a refund of the bribe money, which was returned to him in installments after the documentary's release.

"Before the video was released, his lawyers reached out to me through his lawyer, a certain Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at Legon. I met him at his residence around Westland and gave them the money," Nyantakyi stated.

"They told me the amount was inadequate and later went ahead to release the video. After the video came out, I asked for a refund, and even the refund was done in pieces. They were giving me stories, but eventually, I got everything back," he added.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Nyantakyi has announced his intention to run in the Ejisu by-election under the NPP ticket following the passing of John Kumah last month.