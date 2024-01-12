Kwesi Nyantakyi names Abedi Pele as greatest Ghanaian player of all time

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has named Abedi Pele as the greatest Ghanaian player of all time.

According to Nyantakyi, Pele's achievements, both for club and country, make him stand out as the best player to have emerged from Ghana and Africa.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Nyantakyi described Pele as "brilliant" and stated that other great players like Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Sulley Muntari would all agree with his assessment.

Nyantakyi recalled how he used to read about Pele's exploits in the papers and was impressed by his skills. He even travelled miles to watch Pele play a game in Tamale, which left a lasting impression on him.

"Abedi Pele was just a superb player," Nyantakyi emphasized.

Pele, a member of the victorious AFCON 1982 team, won numerous accolades throughout his career, including three African Player of the Year awards. His most notable achievement was leading Olympique Marseille to victory in the UEFA Champions League in 1993.