GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Kwesi Nyantakyi names Abedi Pele as greatest Ghanaian player of all time

Published on: 12 January 2024
Kwesi Nyantakyi names Abedi Pele as greatest Ghanaian player of all time
Abedi Pele

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has named Abedi Pele as the greatest Ghanaian player of all time.

According to Nyantakyi, Pele's achievements, both for club and country, make him stand out as the best player to have emerged from Ghana and Africa.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Nyantakyi described Pele as "brilliant" and stated that other great players like Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Sulley Muntari would all agree with his assessment.

Nyantakyi recalled how he used to read about Pele's exploits in the papers and was impressed by his skills. He even travelled miles to watch Pele play a game in Tamale, which left a lasting impression on him.

"Abedi Pele was just a superb player," Nyantakyi emphasized.

Pele, a member of the victorious AFCON 1982 team, won numerous accolades throughout his career, including three African Player of the Year awards. His most notable achievement was leading Olympique Marseille to victory in the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more