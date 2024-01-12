Kwesi Nyantakyi urges Chris Hughton to trust young players for AFCON 2023 success

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has advised Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, to field young players in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Nyantakyi believes that trusting young players with speed, skills, and stamina will help the team succeed and potentially win the tournament for the first time since 1982.

Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, Nyantakyi emphasised the importance of taking a cue from Ghana's past successes, such as the team's run to the final in Angola where they fielded young players.

He encouraged Hughton to be courageous in his coaching decisions and not be swayed by big names.

"If we have courageous coaches, we will do well," he said.

"Sometimes coaches may be persuaded by big names but it's always not about that.

"Chris Hughton should take a cue from the Angola experience where young players were fielded and we went all the way to the finals.

"If you have players with speed, skills and stamina, I believe we can do well and I think that is what the coach should do.

"I believe that with this, we can win the trophy," he added.

Nyantakyi believes that with the right approach and a focus on youth, Ghana can win its fifth continental title.

Black Stars will begin their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique.