LA Galaxy Greg Vanney explains reason for playing Joseph Paintsil through the middle against Vancouver Whitecaps

Los Angeles Galaxy coach, Greg Vanney, has opened up on trying Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil in a new position.

The 26-year-old started the game against Vancouver Whitecaps as the main attacker before later switching to the flanks.

Despite the changes in his positions on the pitch, the former KRC Genk excelled, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the 3-1 victory on the road.

“It’s not a position he’s played a ton of, but I thought his movement was smart. I thought his work rate was excellent,” Vanney told the MLS media. “Then at the end of the game, we switched it. We put him back on the outside and moved Riqui to the middle and got him flying from the outside, which is where the goal came from," he added.

Painstil is enjoying a good start to his career in the MLS after making six goal contributions in eight matches for LA Galaxy, and looks like an early MVP contender.

“It's something that every player would love to achieve,” Painstil said when asked about the MVP award. “Whatever happens with MVP, goals and assists and everything, first it's the team, and the more the team succeeds, the more the player succeeds.

"Me being there and finding my name there is a plus for me and makes me happy and makes me work harder.”