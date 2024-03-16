LA Galaxy star Joseph Paintsil unavailable for Ghana's friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda

Joseph Paintsil will not be available for Ghana's international friendlies Nigeria and Uganda next week in Marrakech, Morocco.

The new Los Angeles Galaxy star will miss the games due to travel documentation, having only moved to the United States in February.

According to information gathered by GhanaSoccernet, the winger is working on completing his full paper work despite acquiring his International Transfer Certificate.

Painstil joined the Major League Soccer side as a Designated Player from Belgium giants KRC Genk for around $9 million, making his debut in the game against Inter Miami.

The 26-year-old has already hit the ground running, scoring a goal and providing an assist in three matches for the LA-based outfit.

Meanwhile, new Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will announce his squad for the friendlies this week.

The Black Stars will be hoping to quickly recover from a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations when they play rivals Nigeria on March 22.