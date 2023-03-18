La Liga reveals  plans to develop Ghana football at the grassroots 

La Liga is about to launch La Liga Grassroots in Ghana, a program that gives football talent from all around the country the chance to advance in their career.

Ghana is blessed with a lot of football talents this project will identify the players by using scouts.

On Wednesday, officials from La Liga Ghana and Nigeria met with Ghanaian reporters in Accra to discuss the grassroots initiative.

The Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports were among the important parties with whom the La Liga team had fruitful discussions.

“We thought of this stuff in Nigeria and some other parts of Africa but we are keen to actually start with Ghana because Ghana is a very important country to LaLiga and the LaLiga projects," said La Liga Grassroots concept, Commu­nications and Projects Coordinator Ayodeji Adegbenro.

“We’ve had the project in South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria and Cameroon. We don’t have Ghana yet but hopefully, very soon Ghana will show up. An example of one of our projects is LaLiga egalite in Cameroon. It is basically a youth league for girls that started about two years ago. We train grassroots female coaches to train these girls,"

“We’ve had meetings with the GFA and the Sports Ministry and we are hoping to replicate some of these projects in Ghana to aid the development of football at grassroots level,”

La Liga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria Desmond Chiji also stated that this is an interesting initiative and he urged all stakeholders to get on board.

“The grassroots project is a big project for us. We believe so much in it as the next stage of our development. We would want to go into the cities and try and unearth the younger talents to give them this opportunity. This is something that we’ve experimented in other countries and we believe it is the next stage that we have to take our development to. It is a very interesting project for us, the stakeholders and potential partners to get on board,”