Laryea Kingston: I have overcome bitterness for Black Stars

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston has revealed that he has chosen to release any lingering bitterness towards the national team, despite facing disappointments in the past.

The 43-year-old, who earned 42 caps for the Black Stars, was twice excluded from Ghana’s World Cup squads, citing suspension and subsequent omission by coach Milovan Rajevac.

Kingston has, however, decided to move past his disappointments.

Reflecting on his journey, he acknowledged the challenges faced by former players, stating, "Black Stars have hurt a lot of former players. A lot of former players leave the national team with anger. Myself, what they did to me for so many years, I never supported the Black Stars, but just recently I sat down and said it’s over, let me focus."

Currently serving as the assistant coach of the Black Starlets, Kingston has expressed his willingness to coach the senior national team if given the opportunity.

He emphasised his readiness for the role, stating, “Of course, I will accept and do it easy,” highlighting his understanding of his current coaching level.