Laryea Kingston presented with Saudi Arabia jersey after Black Starlets friendlies

Black Starlets assistant coach, Laryea Kingston has been presented with a lovely Saudi Arabia jersey following the friendlies against the Asian country.

The former Black Stars player together with Karim Zito led the Black Starlets into two friendlies against Saudi Arabia. The team won the first game 3-2 before a thrilling 4-4 draw in the second match.

Laryea is a popular figure in Saudi, having played in the Pro League side for Al Ettifaq in 2003.

The former Hearts of Oak winger is gradually building his career as a coach after acquiring his coaching license.

He has been part of the U17 team since the start of the year and was with the boys that won the UEFA U16 Developmental Tournament in Serbia.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the international stage at the U17 level after missing the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria this year. The team has not participated in any major champions since the 2017 FIFA World Cup in India.