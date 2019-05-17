Laryea Kingston to work as pundit for SuperSports during AFCON 2019

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston will work with Africa broadcast giants SuperSports as a pundit during the Nations Cup.

The ex-Hearts of Mithlodian winger has proven himself a credible football analyst after playing such roles with local TV Stations TV3 and Gtv.

He has also made guest appearances on Setanta Sports and Skysports in the United Kingdom.

This will be the former footballer's biggest TV work on the continent as the player now turned coach continue to build his reputation in the sport.

”I am very happy to join the team at SuperSport as a pundit for the AFCON. I am looking forward to attending the tournament in Egypt come next month and share my insights into the games,” an elated Laryea Kingston told SportsworldGhana.com via phone call.

The Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Egypt from June 21st to July 19, with 24 teams engaged in the tournament for the first time.