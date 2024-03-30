LASK's Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha sidelined again due to ankle injury

LASK have announced Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha has sustained another ankle injury during training, prolonging his time on the sidelines.

After recovering from an injury suffered in November, the 23-year-old is now facing another setback after fracturing his left ankle in training this week.

The Austrian club stated that Mustapha will require "surgical intervention" for his fractured left ankle and is expected to return for next season.

"LASK will have to do without Ibrahim Mustapha in the upcoming rounds of the Bundesliga championship group. The forward sustained another ankle injury during training and will be sidelined for an extended period," the club announced.

"After a complication-free rehabilitation, the 23-year-old made a successful comeback in a friendly match against TSV 1860 Munich (1-0) last week, following his injury in Liverpool in November. However, the Ghanaian suffered another fracture in his left ankle due to an unfortunate trauma during training, necessitating surgical intervention. Mustapha is expected to be available for LASK at the start of the upcoming season."

Sporting director Radovan Vujanovic expressed their regret for Mustapha's injury and assured the club's full support in his recovery efforts.

"The recent injury is extremely bitter for us and, of course, for Ibrahim himself. However, he once again receives our full support, and we are absolutely convinced that he will succeed in fighting back once again," Vujanovic stated on the club's official website.

Mustapha has featured in 10 league games for LASK this season.