Latif Blessing nominated for 2019 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI Ballot

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing is among eight players from LAFC nominated for the 2019 MLS All-Star fan ballot.

The former Liberty Professionals winger has been impressive for the California based club earning the nod to stand a chance to play in the All Stars game in 2019.

The 22-year old has played most of 2019 in the center of midfield after two seasons primarily on the wing. Blessing has seen action in all 14 games (11 starts) for the Black and Gold and has notched five assists in 1,108 minutes.

Fans of LAFC are expected to vote for their players to make it into the All Stars team which will play ten time Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Blessing joined Los Angeles FC from Sporting Kansas in 2018 and has since been an integral member of coach Bob Bradley's team.

LAFC will host Montreal Impact on Saturday at the Banc of Carlifonia Stadium.