Latif Blessing questions Zlatan Ibrahimovic over boxing-esque goal celebration

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing has questioned Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s attitude after the Swede imitated a boxer after scoring a hat-trick in the Los Angeles ‘El Trafico’ derby on Friday night.
Ahead of the high-octane derby, LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic threw shades at Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela after declaring himself the best player in Major League Soccer and was "like a Ferrari among Fiats."
As usual, the former Manchester United striker backed up his words on the field by scoring hat trick and led the Galaxy to a 3-2 victory — with Vela grabbing a brace in the game.
The 37-year-old after scoring his third goal imitated a boxer by throwing punches in the air.
The Swede’s boxing-esque goal celebration has left Blessing fuming.
https://twitter.com/latif_blessing/status/1152673377708122112
