Latif Blessing questions Zlatan Ibrahimovic over boxing-esque goal celebration

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing has questioned Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s attitude after the Swede imitated a boxer after scoring a hat-trick in the Los Angeles ‘El Trafico’ derby on Friday night.

Ahead of the high-octane derby, LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic threw shades at Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela after declaring himself the best player in Major League Soccer and was "like a Ferrari among Fiats."

As usual, the former Manchester United striker backed up his words on the field by scoring hat trick and led the Galaxy to a 3-2 victory — with Vela grabbing a brace in the game.

The 37-year-old after scoring his third goal imitated a boxer by throwing punches in the air.

The Swede’s boxing-esque goal celebration has left Blessing fuming.

