Latif Blessing questions Zlatan Ibrahimovic over boxing-esque goal celebration

Published on: 20 July 2019
Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) vies for the ball against Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) during the second half an MLS match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. on Friday July 19, 2019. Los Angeles Galaxy won 3-2 over the Los Angeles FC. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr, Contributing Photographer)

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing has questioned Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s attitude after the Swede imitated a boxer after scoring a hat-trick in the Los Angeles ‘El Trafico’ derby on Friday night.

Ahead of the high-octane derby, LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic threw shades at Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela after declaring himself the best player in Major League Soccer and was "like a Ferrari among Fiats."

As usual, the former Manchester United striker backed up his words on the field by scoring hat trick and led the Galaxy to a 3-2 victory — with Vela grabbing a brace in the game.

The 37-year-old after scoring his third goal imitated a boxer by throwing punches in the air.

The Swede’s boxing-esque goal celebration has left Blessing fuming.

