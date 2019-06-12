Latif Blessing shines as LAFC eliminate Real Salt Lake in US Open Cup

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing was a star performer for LAFC as they brushed aside Real Salt Lake in the fourth round of the US Open Cup.

The former Liberty Professional attacker lasted the entire duration as the California based outfit beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 to progress in the competition.

Former Arsenal star Carlos Vela, the club's leading scorer opened the scoring with an 8th minute strike before Lee Nguyen added the second a little over the hour mark.

With the game headed for a 2-0 win, former Hull City attacker Adama Diamonde finished off the game with a 93rd minute stunner.

Blessing was a menace for Real Salt Lake, and was often fouled by the home side.

LAFC currently lead the Western Conference table and will find out their opponents in the next round on Thursday.

Blessing joined LAFC last season from Sporting Kansas City and has been a big hit in the MLS since arriving at the Banc of California stadium.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin