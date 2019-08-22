Latif Blessing shines in LAFC's big win over San Jose Earthquakes in MLS

Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing starred for LAFC as they thump California rivals San Jose Earthquakes in the Major League Soccer.

The offensive midfielder played 73 minutes of football as LAFC run riot over San Jose 4-0 at the Banc of California Stadium in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Diego Rossi opened the scoring early in the game after converting a Carlos Vela assist in the 6th minute.

Eleven minutes later Blessing started at attack that involved Eduardo Atuesta and Carlos Vela, with the later finshing up a brilliant run.

Carlos Vela converted from the spot in the 41st minute to make it 3-0.

Blessing was substituted in the 71st minute for Mark Anthony Kaye before Joshua Perez finished off a stunning performance with LAFC's fourth in the 81st minute.

LAFC will next face fierce rivals LA Galaxy on Monday.