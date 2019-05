Duo Lawson Bekui and Brite Andoh are set to play their first match for Finnish second-tier side AC Kajaani on Monday afternoon.

AC Kajaani will play against Oulu.

Midfielder Andoh signed a one-year loan deal after leaving Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals

Striker Lawson Bekui joined on a 12-month deal after parting ways with Omani side Al Dhofar.

He previously played for Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.