Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo set to be named GFA General Secretary

The Ghana Football Association will name Lawyer Prosper Harrisson Addo as the new General Secretary of the association, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The Association announced the job was available last month and asked interested applicants to send in their application for the position.

However, information reaching GHANAsoccernet reveals the astute legal practitioner could be handed the job following his impressive record in the sport.

Prosper Harrison Addo will replace Alex Asante who is currently serving in an acting role, and will be at the position for the next four years.

Lawyer Harrison Addo had his secondary school education at Accra Academy before proceeding to the University of Ghana to study Economics.

He also has holds a Masters from the University of Salford, Manchester, U.K.

Harrison Addo was the Disciplinary Committee chairman of the previous GFA administration.