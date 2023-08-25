Leeds United submit €10 million bid to Genk for Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

Championship side Leeds United have made an official approach for the services of winger Joseph Paintsil towards the end of the summer transfer window, The Athletic has reported.

The Whites have offered KRC Genk a deal worth €10 million to lure the Ghana international from the Belgian Pro League to the English Championship.

Leeds see Paintsil as a great addition to their squad as they seek a return to the Premier League at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Black Stars had an excellent had an amazing campaign for Genk in the past season, scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists in 39 matches across all competitions.

The right-winger who joined Genk in July 2018 from Ghanaian club Tema Youth FC has scored 32 times and delivered 25 assists in 143 appearances since then.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he was on loan at Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu, where he netted 11 goals in 33 games.

Paintsil was nominated for the 2023 Ebony Shoe 2023 Ebony Shoe, an award given annually to the best African or African origin player in the Belgian Pro League at the end of every season.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that, Genk are yet to respond Leed's proposal which includes a sell-on clause.