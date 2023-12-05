GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin emphasises importance of Great Olympics victory

Published on: 05 December 2023
Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed delight following his team's crucial win against Great Olympics on Monday in the Ghana Premier League.

The veteran gaffer described the victory as 'an important' one having struggled in their previous fixtures.

During the matchday 13 fixture at the Sogakope Park, goals from Kwabena Boateng and Joseph Mireku were enough to see the Royals rebound to victory having failed to fo so so in their last six games.

Speaking after the game, the former Aduana Stars tactician conveyed his elation while underscoring the importance of the outcome.

“At the end of the day, we were able to win and that’s what matters. We are not a bad side, we are a very good side but we had to redouble our effort to be able to match them boot for boot and get this win. It's an important win for us” he said after the game.

Following this victory, Legon Cities currently occupies the 13th position in the Ghana Premier League standings with 15 points, having participated in 13 matches this season.

