Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin points to players' lapse in instructions in defeat to Asante Kotoko

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin attributed the defeat to Asante Kotoko in the matchday 12 Ghana Premier League fixture to his players, emphasizing their failure to follow instructions.

Despite taking the lead with Nasiru Moro's 27th-minute sublime free-kick, Cities couldn't maintain their advantage.

Kotoko staged a comeback, securing a 3-1 away win with an own goal from defender Mohammed Suleman in the 67th minute, Steven Mukwala's goal in the 75th minute, and Isaac Oppong sealing the victory in injury time.

Fabin acknowledged the team's lapse in the second half, stating, "If you are playing a team like Kotoko who have more experience, you will get punished, and we got punished."

As a result, Cities dropped to the relegation zone, occupying the 16th position with 12 points after Saturday's defeat.

Cities are currently winless in their last five matches in the league with four defeats and a loss in the process.