Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin wows to continue the fight for Ghana Premier League success

Legon Cities coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has affirmed his team's commitment to persevere as they strive to make a meaningful impact in the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals currently hold the 11th spot on the domestic top-flight table with 25 points after 19 matches into the campaign, facing a recent dip in form with two consecutive games without a win since the league resumed.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat upon their return to the Ghana Premier League and subsequently playing to a goalless draw against Accra Lions, coach Paa Kwesi Fabin expressed his determination to improve results.

Speaking to the media, the seasoned coach, who has previously managed teams like Kotoko and Aduana Stars, emphasized the team's ongoing efforts.

"We will keep fighting and keep working hard to see what happens in the Ghana Premier League," stated Fabin, underlining his commitment to pushing the team to achieve positive outcomes in the league.

Legon Cities are gearing up for a challenging fixture in week 20 as they travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars.

With the Ghana Premier League known for its competitiveness, the Royals will aim to turn their fortunes around and secure a favorable result in the upcoming clash.