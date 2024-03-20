Legon Cities FC players boycott training over unpaid salaries

Legon Cities FC players have boycotted training sessions in protest over unpaid salaries and bonuses ahead of their Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC.

The team's management has yet to address these financial concerns, prompting the players to refuse participation in training on Thursday and threatening further action if the situation remains unresolved.

Over the past three months, players have gone without payment, including bonus rewards from their recent 1-0 victory against Nations FC.

The club's poor performance in the second round has seen them secure only one win and one draw while losing their last three games.

Currently ranked 13th in the league standings with 28 points, Legon Cities FC is set to face off against Nsoatreman FC in Accra this weekend.

If the ongoing player strike persists, it could severely hamper the team's chances of securing a vital win in the forthcoming match.

Head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin must find a resolution quickly to prevent potential damage to his squad's morale and future prospects in the competition.