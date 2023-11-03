Legon Cities IT manager recounts terrifying armed robbery

Legon Cities' IT manager has shared the harrowing experience of encountering armed robbers following their match against FC Samartex.

The team had just concluded a challenging away game in Samreboi, which ended in a 3-0 defeat. However, their ordeal did not end with the final whistle.

As they were en route, their team bus became the target of an armed robbery in Kwanfifi, a town situated along the Bibiani to Kumasi highway.

The robbers forcibly halted the bus in the middle of the road and ordered everyone to lie down on the ground while they proceeded to rob them of their possessions.

Super recounted the terrifying incident in an interview with Asempa FM, saying, "You can't raise your head but were like four, and they made us lie on the ground and took all our monies up to 9000 cedis, 11 phones, bags with boots, and my laptop. They hit me and one of our players."

What added to their shock was that they encountered a police barrier merely three minutes away from where the robbery occurred, but the police officers did not come to their rescue. Super expressed his disappointment, saying, "Less than three minutes we saw a police barrier, and they were just sitting down. So our driver furiously asked them why they failed to act despite hearing gunshots. But they said nothing, so some of us thought they connived with the robbers, they did not comment."