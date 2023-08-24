Leicester City closing in on Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

According to the Portuguese website, Record, Ghana youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is close to joining English club Leicester City, as he seeks more playing minutes this season.

The 19-year-old winger is out of favour at Sporting Lisbon as he is not in the Ruben Amorim's plans this season.

The highly-rated attacker is expected to join the Foxes on an initial loan deal with the option for a permanent move for €14 million at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Issahaku arrived in Europe in April 2022 from Ghanaian lower-tier side Steadfast FC for around €1.2 million on a five-year contract to ward off future suitors.

However, after making just 12 appearances across all competitions for the Sporting first team, he is allowed to leave Portugal.

He also made 14 appearances for the Sporting B team, where he scored five goals including a hatrick in the UEFA Youth League.

Sporting turned down an offer worth around €8 million from Premier League side Crystal Palace for the Ghanaian teenager as per Adeptos last week.

Issahaku was part of the Ghana squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, making a cameo appearance in the final group game against Uruguay.