Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca praised Ghana international Fatawu Issahaku after the attacker helped his team beat Sunderland 1-0 in the Championship on Tuesday.

In his post-match interview, Maresca applauded Issahaku's performance, particularly in the first half. "First half he was very good on the ball, offensively," Maresca said.

Maresca also acknowledged that the team's recent losing streak made the win against Sunderland even more important.

"After three defeats in a row, it was important to win the game tonight," he said.

"Probably tonight's game has been the worst. Especially second half, we didn't play well. Or at least we didn't play in the way we played in the three games we lost."

Despite the team's struggles, Maresca remained positive, citing the importance of capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

"But at the end, football is about taking chances," he said. "We created many chances in the three defeats that we didn't score. Tonight, again, we started the first half with many clear chances that we didn't score. But fortunately, we scored through Jamie."

Looking ahead, Leicester City faces Hull City in the English Championship this weekend, and youngster Fatawu Issahaku is expected to start for the team once again.

Maresca expressed his confidence in the player's ability to contribute to the team's success.

Issahaku has three goals and nine assists this season, and Leicester are in talks with Sporting Lisbon to make his loan deal permanent.