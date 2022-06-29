Leicester City could lose Ghana defender Daniel Amartey in the summer transfer window with just a day left on his current deal.

The 27-year-old's contract expires on June 30, 2022 and the Foxes are yet to hand him a new offer.

This means Amartey will be a free agent from July 1, leaving the door opened for the €10m valued centre-back to join the club of his choice.

The Ghana international enjoyed a good campaign last season, playing 38 matches across all competitions as Leicester reached the semi-final of the Europa Conference League. It was his best season with the King Power outfit.

Having joined Leicester City from FC Copenhagen in 2016, Amartey struggled with injuries in subsequent seasons affecting his time at the club.

However, after a decent run in 2018, he earned a contract extension to 2022, which expires on Thursday, June 30.

Daniel Amartey is yet to report for pre-season due to the uncertainty over his future.

And it looks like he might be leaving the King Power stadium before the start of the 2022/23 season.

The hard-tackling defender has already been linked with clubs in Turkey, with Besiktas the ideal candidate for his signature.