Leicester City's financial woes cast doubt on Fatawu Issahaku's permanent move

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku is facing uncertainty regarding his potential permanent move to Leicester City.

This comes after the English club were charged for violating financial rules, casting doubt on Issahaku's future with the team.

Portuguese media reports have suggested that Leicester is apprehensive about the impact of the financial charges on Issahaku's prospects, especially since talks were underway to secure his permanent transfer.

Leicester City has been accused of breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules, leading to an independent commission inquiry and a player registration embargo imposed by the English Football League.

The club's significant pre-tax loss of £92.5 million in 2022, a substantial increase from the previous year, has been attributed to efforts to retain key players and bolster the team's performance.

Despite earning £225 million from player sales between 2016 and 2020, Leicester City's recent overspending on new signings since 2021 has complicated their financial situation, prompting them to initiate legal action against the Premier League and EFL.

Issahaku's loan agreement with Leicester City includes a clause allowing for a permanent move to the club if they secure promotion, with Sporting Lisbon reportedly seeking a â‚¬17 million fee.

However, the ongoing financial turmoil has cast doubt on this arrangement, leading to speculation about a potential return to Sporting Lisbon for the winger.

So far, Issahaku has contributed three goals and provided 10 assists, playing a crucial role in Leicester's campaign to secure promotion to the Premier League, with the team currently in second place in the Championship.