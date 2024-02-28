Leicester winger Fatawu Issahaku named Man of the Match on FA Cup debut

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, was named the Man of the Match following his match-winning performance for Leicester City in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

The 19-year-old scored the winner as the English Championship side stunned AFC Bournemouth to advance to the quarter-final of the Cup competition.

It was Issahaku's first appearance in the oldest cup competition in England, and he made it a memorable one after netting a trademark goal in the extra-time to clinch victory for the Foxes.

Apart from netting the winner, Fatawu was brilliant on the right flank, connecting well with Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

The teen sensation is currently on loan at the King Power Stadium with Leicester City having the option of making the move a permanent one at the end of the season.

Issahaku has scored three goals and provided nine assists in the English Championship as Leicester eyes a return to the Premier League.