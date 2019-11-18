Levante make profit after sale of Boateng and Lemar

La Liga side Levante has seen a rise in their profits for the 2018/19 season after the sale of Emmanuel Boateng and Jefferson Lerma.

The club made 41 million euros after the sale of Ghanaian International Emmanuel Boateng to Chinese club Dalian Yifang and Jefferson Lerma to Bournemouth.

The club was able to record a profit after tax of 12.5 million euros for the year 2018-19 season.

In the 2016-17 season the club made a profit of 5.7 million but that figure has been doubled in the 2017-18 season to 12.5 million.

In the budget expenditure to be presented by the club, the staff salaries had a cost of 34.2 million, almost nine million more than the expense that was used in the 2017-18 academic year, according to data published by Levante on its official website.