Liberty Professional sign partnership deal with Landsar Developers

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals have signed a year long partnership deal with Landsar Developers.

The partnership agreement will cover several areas is in line with the club's vision to attract more community based businesses to its fold.

General Manager of Liberty Professionals, Godfred Akoto Boafo says the partnership was borne out of proper planning and consultation.

"The president of the club Mr.Felix Ansong set a plan in motion about four years ago to restructure the club and keep it afloat," he said.

"One of the plans was to make the club attractive to Dansoman based businesses. We have had some success with that concept and the partnering with a well known community business like Landsar Developers is a significant one", he added.

Landsar Developers are a construction firm which specializes in Project and Construction Management since 2006 and has a diverse portfolio across a wide range of industries such as education, sports and recreation, banking and automotive

Mr. Edward Wiafe, the CEO of Landsar Developers also expressed his excitement at the agreement.

"At Landsar Developers we pride ourselves on being a community oriented business with a national focus. Just like Liberty Professionals has affected the national psyche of football over the years. We see great potential in the club and we look forward to the coming season."

The scientific soccer lads preparing for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, which begins on December 28.