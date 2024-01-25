Libyan club Al Nasr Benghazi secure Ghana striker Jonathan Sowah in high-profile signing

Al Nasr SC Benghazi, a prominent Libyan club, has successfully secured the services of Jonathan Sowah, the standout talent from Medeama SC, as confirmed by GHANAsoccernet.com.

In a notable move, the Libyan giants enticed the highly-regarded attacker away from the Ghana Premier League champions with a lucrative deal, following fruitful negotiations between the two clubs.

Sowah, a pivotal figure in Medeama's recent Ghana Premier League triumph, has been a driving force in their attacking prowess since joining.

With an impressive record of 19 goals in 35 appearances since his debut last year, he continues to showcase his goal-scoring prowess.

In the ongoing season, Sowah has notched up 7 goals in 15 Ghana Premier League games, including three in the challenging CAF Champions League.

His remarkable form has earned him a spot in Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, currently underway in Cote d'Ivoire.

Sowah recently made his competitive debut for the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications against Comoros, garnering attention from top African football clubs, including Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The 25-year-old forward's journey to the Libyan top-flight adds a new chapter to his burgeoning career.