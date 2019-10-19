Licenses key to broadcast of German Bundesliga

The German Football Championship, the Bundesliga, founded in 1963, is the second largest national championship in the world with an average of 40,000 spectators per game. It is organized by the DFL, the German Football Federation.

Germany has two national championships. The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, the second division. Both leagues have 18 teams each which has made it one of the most watched championships in the world, per gameOutside of Germany, the championship is broadcast by more than 60 TV channels partners across 211 countries worldwide, like StarTimes which has the exclusivity of broadcasting in Africa.

In Germany, you cannot get a license from the Bundesliga without going through a training center. Clubs invest enough money in training young talent. Thus, nearly 177 million euros have been invested by the 36 professional clubs in their training centers between 2017 and 2018 and about 1.6 billion euros since 2002.

The two championships earned 4.42 billion euros in the 2017-2018 season with 3.81 billion euros for the only league 1, reveals Parker Daniel, public relations officer of the Bundesliga. FC Bayern Munich currently holding the title in 2018, won the trophy 27 times. He is followed respectively by Borussia Monchengladbach (5 times), Borussia Dortmund (5 times), Werder Bremen (4 times), Hamburg SV (3 times), VFB Stuttgart (3 times), while 1FC Cologne and 1.FC Kaiserslautern have been twice champion. The following clubs have only one champion star: TSV 1860 Munich, Eintracht Braunschweig, 1.FC Nurnberg and VFL Wolfsburg. The 57th edition of league 1 is in progress. Started on August 16, 2019, it ends on May 16, 2020.

The German Bundesliga is a fast growing brand having churned out as many world cup players over the years and continues to do so. Some of the very best players from the Ghanaian football space have had the opportunity to play here including Tony Yeboah(Eintracht Frankfurt), Abedi Pele(1860 Munich) and Tony Baffoe( Fortuna Dusseldorf. The likes of Kassim Nuhu and co are still blazing the trail and hopefully a lot more Ghanaian players would get the opportunity to play here.

The writer, Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang is the Sports Editor at Class 91.3, a presenter at GTV Sports + and an Adjunct Communications lecturer at Pentecost and Knutsford University College. You can follow him on Facebook: Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, and on twitter @DwomohKwame1.