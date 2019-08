Ghanaian youngster Terry Osei-Berkoe has been knocked down by an injury at Belgian side Lierse Kempenzonen.

The 21-year-old missed the side's 2-0 friendly defeat to Eendracht Termien due to an Achilles tendon problem.

It's unclear how long the youngster will stay in the treatment room.

The former Club Brugge youngster has been left out of the squad for precaution ahead of the start of the new season.

Lierse Kempenzonen will open their league campaign next week as they battle La Louvière,