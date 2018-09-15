GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

LIVE STREAMING: Watch Ghana 17 versus Nigeria in WAFU Championship final

Published on: 15 September 2018
LIVE STREAMING: Watch Ghana 17 versus Nigeria in WAFU Championship final
Black Starlets

Watch Ghana playing Nigeria in the WAFU U17 Championship final to decide which side will win the tournament and qualify for the African Championship to be held in Tanzania later this year

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations