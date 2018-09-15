LIVE STREAMING: Watch Ghana 17 versus Nigeria in WAFU Championship final Published on: 15 September 2018 Archives Ghana Premier League Latest News Africa Black Starlets 0 Print facebook Twitter G+ Black Starlets Watch Ghana playing Nigeria in the WAFU U17 Championship final to decide which side will win the tournament and qualify for the African Championship to be held in Tanzania later this year <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>