Re-Live: Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko- Special Competition

Re-LIVE the play-by-play of the match between Medeama and Asante Kotoko at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park in match day two of the Special Competition on GHANAsoccernet.com

Matches were played all over the centers with the exception of today's game which has been scheduled for television coverage.

Asante Kotoko will be searching for their second win of the competition in today's game. The Porcupine Warriors defeated Aduana Stars in their opening game by a lone goal.

Medeama will be making their debut in the competition after their opening game against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.

Below is the starting line up for both teams.

Medeama starting XI- Eric Ofori Antwi, Samuel Appiah, Bright Enchil, Yusif Musah, Daniel Egyin, Camara N'guessan Hermann, Rashid Nortey, Justice Blay, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Kwame Boateng, Tahiru Awudu

Asante Kotoko starting line up

Game is underway.....

We start the coverage of today's game in the 20th minute

20'- It's Medeama 0-0 Asante Kotoko

22'- Throw in to Kotoko

23'- Chance for Kotoko but Kwame Boahene losses the ball to the goalkeeper. Temporal hold up as a Medeama player is down on the pitch.

24'- Free kick, ball taken, a header but well saved by Felix Annan

25'- Asante Kotoko possessing the ball at this moment

26'- Tetteh-Zutah brought down by Emmauel Agyeman-Badu. First yellow card of the game to Kotoko.

27'- Free kick to Medeama

32'- Penalty to Medeama SC and a red card to a Kotoko player who prevented the ball from entering the net with his hands

34'- Goal ooo to Medeama as Kwame Boahene sends Felix Annan the wrong way

35'- It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko

37'- Throw in to Kotoko

39'- Referee whistles for a foul against Asante Kotoko as Joseph Tetteh-Zutah is brought down. Free kick

40'- A chance for Medeama, but Justice Blay misses the ball.

42'- Yellow card to Camara of Medeama SC

43'- A chance for Medeama but ball has been cleared by the Kotoko defence

45'- It's Medeama 1-0 Kotoko

We are into injury time.

Referee whistles for a foul against Medeama. Free kick to Kotoko

What a miss by Emmanuel Gyamfi who heads the ball wide. Goal kick to Medeama

Referee Maxwell Hanson whistles to bring the first half to an end.

We will be back for the second half

Second half underway..

45'- Asante Kotoko possessing the ball at this moment with some nice passing among themselves

46'- Free kick to Kotoko but they fail to make it count.

50'- It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko

51'- Medeama dominating play at this moment

52'- Emmanuel Gyamfi brought down, referee whistles for a foul

53'- Free kick to Kotoko, a long ball into the Medeama box but ball has been cleared.

54'- A chance for Medeama, Felix Annan comes out to save the situation

55'- Free kick to Asante Kotoko, ball has been headed out of danger by Medeama

56'- Medeama wins a free kick, a chance oh no the ball goes over the cross bar

58'- Slippery grounds as both sides fail to hold on to the ball

59'- Referee whistles for a foul against Medeama.

60'- Medeama clear their lines

61'- Medeama passing the ball among themselves beautifully

62'- Ball intercepted by Kotoko, player brought down and referee whistles for foul

63'- Substitution for Medeama

Isaac Agyenin Boateng-IN

Joseph Tetteh-Zutah-OUT

64'- Evans with a beautiful run but fails to keep the ball. Goal kick to Medeama

66'- Abdul Fatawu brought down, foul to Kotoko. A well converted free kick by Fatawu but Ofori produces a good save

67'- Gyamfi on the run, he falls and referee ignores penalty calls from the Kotoko supporters

68'- Good interception by the Kotoko defender to break Medeama's attack

69'- Good clearance from Medeama to prevent Fatawu from equalizing

70'- It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko

71'- Corner kick to Kotoko, ball effected but has been headed out

72'- Chance for Medeama but the final delivery from Kwame Boahene is poor

73'- Asante Kotoko pushing for the equalizer but are being cautious at the back

76'- Goal kick to Kotoko

77'- A chance for Kotoko but the ball goes wide

80'- It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko

81'- Nice play by Medeama as they surge forward for the second goal but play has been blocked

83'- Asante Kotoko on the counter attack , Fatawu with a chance but he fails to make it count

85'- A poor ball from Augustine Sefah results into a goal kick for Medeama

86'- Kotoko possessing the ball at this moment. They look more poised to get the equalizer.

87'- A free kick to Kotoko

88'- Medeama holding onto the 1-0 lead at this moment

89'- Kotoko on the counter attack but Richard Ofori comes off his line to save the situation for Medeama

90'- We are into injury time with four minutes of additional time

It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Referee brings the game to an end here at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.