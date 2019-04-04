Re-Live: Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko- Special Competition

Re-LIVE the play-by-play of the match between Medeama and Asante Kotoko at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park in match day two of the Special Competition on GHANAsoccernet.com
Matches were played all over the centers with the exception of today's game which has been scheduled for television coverage.
Asante Kotoko will be searching for their second win of the competition in today's game. The Porcupine Warriors defeated Aduana Stars in their opening game by a lone goal.
Medeama will be making their debut in the competition after their opening game against Berekum Chelsea was postponed.
Below is the starting line up for both teams.
Medeama starting XI- Eric Ofori Antwi, Samuel Appiah, Bright Enchil, Yusif Musah, Daniel Egyin, Camara N'guessan Hermann, Rashid Nortey, Justice Blay, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Kwame Boateng, Tahiru Awudu
Asante Kotoko starting line up
Game is underway.....
We start the coverage of today's game in the 20th minute
20'- It's Medeama 0-0 Asante Kotoko
22'- Throw in to Kotoko
23'- Chance for Kotoko but Kwame Boahene losses the ball to the goalkeeper. Temporal hold up as a Medeama player is down on the pitch.
24'- Free kick, ball taken, a header but well saved by Felix Annan
25'- Asante Kotoko possessing the ball at this moment
26'- Tetteh-Zutah brought down by Emmauel Agyeman-Badu. First yellow card of the game to Kotoko.
27'- Free kick to Medeama
32'- Penalty to Medeama SC and a red card to a Kotoko player who prevented the ball from entering the net with his hands
34'- Goal ooo to Medeama as Kwame Boahene sends Felix Annan the wrong way
35'- It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko
37'- Throw in to Kotoko
39'- Referee whistles for a foul against Asante Kotoko as Joseph Tetteh-Zutah is brought down. Free kick
40'- A chance for Medeama, but Justice Blay misses the ball.
42'- Yellow card to Camara of Medeama SC
43'- A chance for Medeama but ball has been cleared by the Kotoko defence
45'- It's Medeama 1-0 Kotoko
We are into injury time.
Referee whistles for a foul against Medeama. Free kick to Kotoko
What a miss by Emmanuel Gyamfi who heads the ball wide. Goal kick to Medeama
Referee Maxwell Hanson whistles to bring the first half to an end.
We will be back for the second half
Second half underway..
45'- Asante Kotoko possessing the ball at this moment with some nice passing among themselves
46'- Free kick to Kotoko but they fail to make it count.
50'- It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko
51'- Medeama dominating play at this moment
52'- Emmanuel Gyamfi brought down, referee whistles for a foul
53'- Free kick to Kotoko, a long ball into the Medeama box but ball has been cleared.
54'- A chance for Medeama, Felix Annan comes out to save the situation
55'- Free kick to Asante Kotoko, ball has been headed out of danger by Medeama
56'- Medeama wins a free kick, a chance oh no the ball goes over the cross bar
58'- Slippery grounds as both sides fail to hold on to the ball
59'- Referee whistles for a foul against Medeama.
60'- Medeama clear their lines
61'- Medeama passing the ball among themselves beautifully
62'- Ball intercepted by Kotoko, player brought down and referee whistles for foul
63'- Substitution for Medeama
Isaac Agyenin Boateng-IN
Joseph Tetteh-Zutah-OUT
64'- Evans with a beautiful run but fails to keep the ball. Goal kick to Medeama
66'- Abdul Fatawu brought down, foul to Kotoko. A well converted free kick by Fatawu but Ofori produces a good save
67'- Gyamfi on the run, he falls and referee ignores penalty calls from the Kotoko supporters
68'- Good interception by the Kotoko defender to break Medeama's attack
69'- Good clearance from Medeama to prevent Fatawu from equalizing
70'- It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko
71'- Corner kick to Kotoko, ball effected but has been headed out
72'- Chance for Medeama but the final delivery from Kwame Boahene is poor
73'- Asante Kotoko pushing for the equalizer but are being cautious at the back
76'- Goal kick to Kotoko
77'- A chance for Kotoko but the ball goes wide
80'- It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko
81'- Nice play by Medeama as they surge forward for the second goal but play has been blocked
83'- Asante Kotoko on the counter attack , Fatawu with a chance but he fails to make it count
85'- A poor ball from Augustine Sefah results into a goal kick for Medeama
86'- Kotoko possessing the ball at this moment. They look more poised to get the equalizer.
87'- A free kick to Kotoko
88'- Medeama holding onto the 1-0 lead at this moment
89'- Kotoko on the counter attack but Richard Ofori comes off his line to save the situation for Medeama
90'- We are into injury time with four minutes of additional time
It's Medeama 1-0 Asante Kotoko
Referee brings the game to an end here at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.