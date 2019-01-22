GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kevin-Prince Boateng presented by Barcelona

Published on: 22 January 2019
Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana star Kevin-Prince Boateng has officially been presented as FC Barcelona player. 

The 31-year-old completed the shock transfer from Sassuolo to the Spanish champions on Monday night, becoming the first Ghanaian and 14th African in the Catalan club's rich history.

He has joined Barca on a loan deal for the remainder of the season with an €8m option to make the move permanent in summer, having spent six months at the Serie A club.

Watch highlights of Kevin-Prince Boateng's presentation

 

Comments

