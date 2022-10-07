Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaks highly of Thomas Partey ahead of Arsenal showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp understands how important Thomas Partey is to Arsenal, admitting the midfielder can make a difference in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Despite the recurring injuries, there is no doubt that Thomas Partey is an important part of the Arsenal squad, and they will rely on him when Liverpool visits the Emirates.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Thomas Partey has returned to form after recovering from a thigh injury, scoring a stunning goal against Arsenal last weekend, and manager Mikel Arteta rested him on Thursday when they defeated Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

"He's brought Xhaka back on track, everyone knew how Thomas Partey was when he was at Atletico, and now they've found a way how they want to defend," Klopp said as quoted by SkySports.

"They played a different line-up on Thursday but still with lots of quality; it's a young team, a very exciting team and doing very well, which is well-deserved."

Arsenal, who failed their first big test of the season against Manchester United, are looking for a win against Liverpool to establish themselves as genuine title contenders.

Unless there is a last-minute injury, the 29-year-old will start on Sunday.