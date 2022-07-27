Liverpool keep tabs on Ghanaian winger Nico Williams

English giants Liverpool are closely monitoring Spanish-born Ghanaian Nico Williams in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old forward is attracting interest from England, with Liverpool set to battle Manchester United for the services of the attacker.

The Reds will have to pay around 50 million Euros for the signature of the talented forward.

Nico Williams, the younger brother of new Ghana striker Inaki, has broken into the first team of Athletic Club de Bilbao following a run of good performances in the topflight.

His contract with Athletic Club expires in 2024 and will cost Liverpool and Manchester United huge sum to price him away from San Mames.

Nico Williams made 34 La Liga appearances for Athletic Club last season, showing great potential in his breakthrough campaign.

He contributed three goals, scoring two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Super Copa.

His outstanding displays has seen the Ghana Football Association open talks over a nationality switch before the World Cup in Qatar.

Nico and his elder brother Inaki Williams were born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, with the latter announcing his decision to play for the Black Stars a fortnight ago.