Local goalkeepers deserve a chance in the Black Stars - Dan Quaye

Former Ghana international, Dan Quaye, has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to consider including goalkeepers from the Ghana Premier League in the national squad.

Quaye highlighted the perceived weaknesses in the Black Stars' goalkeeping department and emphasized the need for a fresh approach.

He pointed out that some local goalkeepers, such as Frederick Asare from Asante Kotoko and Felix Kyei from Medeama SC, have demonstrated remarkable performances in the Ghana Premier League and deserve a chance with the national team.

"Our goalkeepers keep committing errors in games," Quaye remarked during an interview with Connect 97.1FM. "If you look at the local league, we have some good goalkeepers who are performing very well."

Quaye's comments come in the wake of ongoing discussions regarding the selection criteria for goalkeepers in the national team, especially considering past costly errors. The Black Stars have recently rotated between Joseph Wollacott, Richard Ofori, and Lawrence Ati Zigi in the goalkeeper position.

With Ghana's upcoming matches against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June, Quaye's advocacy for including local talent in the Black Stars squad adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the team's composition and performance.