"Looking forward to more"- LA Galaxy newbie Joseph Paintsil shares delight after MLS debut

Joseph Paintsil has expressed excitement after making his MLS debut for LA Galaxy in their game against Inter Miami in the 2024 season opener.

The Ghana international saw 86 minutes of action before he was replaced by David Aguirre as LA Galaxy shared the spoils with the star-studded Inter Miami.

The hosts, who had missed a penalty earlier in the game, broke the deadlock through Dejan Joveljic but Messi scored late to earn the visitors a point.

"Massive love and appreciation to the fans for the support on my MLS debut. Looking forward to more of this," wrote Painstil after the game.

Painstil joined the MLS giants in February from Belgium outfit KRC Genk on a four-year deal as a Designated Player.

He is expected to lead the LA-based club back to the play-offs after missing the 2023 edition. LA Galaxy remains the most decorated club in the MLS with five championship titles.